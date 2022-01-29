Hrithik Roshan spotted walking hand-in-hand with mystery girl outside restraunt, helps her get inside car: Watch

NEW DELHI: Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan along with a mystery girl was captured by the shutterbugs on Friday night. The actor was photographed exiting a plush restaurant Mizu in Mumbai's Khar. Hrithik opted for a pair of beige-cargo pants, a white T-shirt and a blue jacket over it for the dinner outing. He had his hair tied into a tiny ponytail.

The paparazzi caught the two walking hand-in-hand out of the restraunt. The actor was seen helping the girl wade through the crowd and get inside the car. The spotting has left fans curious. "Who is it? We must know!!!" a fan comment on Instagram read. "Her Girlfriend?" another curious fan asked. "Are the other two Sunaina and Pashmina?" a user guessed, hinting at Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan and his cousin, Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina.

A fan also guessed that the mystery girl could be Saba Azad. "She's Saba Azad (with) Pashmina and Sunaina. They follow her on Insta and vice versa," a fan noted. Another fan objected to paps violating his privacy and wrote, "You are media but he is a human being at the end of the day!!!! Let him peacefully to enjoy the duration of this story. It is his own right !!!"

On the work front, Hrithik has three films in the making. He is shooting for 'Fighter' also featuring Deepika Padukone. The actor also features in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' and shared his first look from the film on his birthday - January 10. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik has also confirmed that he will be returning with 'Krrish 4'.

Reports are also there that the actor has been approached alongwith Kareena Kapoor Khan for an untitled project. However, there is no confirmation to it. If the actors give their nod to the film, they will team up together after their 2003 released 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoo'.