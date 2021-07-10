Hrithik Roshan teases fans with a new pic with his ‘Fighter’ co-star Deepika Padukone!

New Delhi: Ever since the big breaking of Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s collaboration for an upcoming project ‘Fighter’ has come out, fans can’t keep calm. In order to increase their excitement to another level, Hrithik shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle along with the cast of his upcoming film ‘Fighter.’

Along with the duo, we can also see film's director Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamata posing with the superstars.

Hrithik captioned the pics as, “This gang is ready for take-off.

#Fighter.”

While their fans were going gaga over their sizzling chemistry, Deepika was quick to respond on the post.

She wrote, “Yes! As soon as we digest that food though!”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world. "Fighter" is slated for release in 2022.

The film will be produced by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

On the workfront, Deepika has a number of projects in the pipeline. She is awaiting the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer 83. The actress has also wrapped up the shoot of Shakun Batra's next.

Apart from these, the actress will be seen in The Intern, and Pathan in her kitty.

On the other hand, Hrithik is all geared up with his upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re.’ He is also set for his upcoming project which is ‘Krrish 4’ and will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.