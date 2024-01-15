Hrithik Roshan To Ranbir Kapoor: B-Town Actors Who Started As Assistant Directors

New Delhi: Before the glitz and glamour of the silver screen, some of Bollywood's leading actors began their journey in the industry by working behind the camera. These stars, now widely celebrated for their acting prowess, started as assistants on various film sets. Let's take a closer look at the early roles these actors played before stepping into the limelight.

Sidharth Malhotra

Before making his debut as a leading man, Sidharth Malhotra worked as an assistant director on the sets of the blockbuster "My Name is Khan." Little did we know that the man behind the scenes would soon become a heartthrob in front of the camera.

Varun Dhawan

Following in his contemporary Siddharth Malhotra's footsteps, Varun Dhawan also began his Bollywood journey as an assistant director on the set of "My Name is Khan." This film marked the early days of these actors who would go on to create a significant impact in the industry.

Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal, known for his remarkable performances, started his Bollywood journey by assisting on the sets of "Gunday" and "My Friend Pinto." His transition from behind the scenes to the forefront of the industry showcases his versatility and talent.

Ranbir Kapoor

Even before gracing the screen with his charismatic presence, Ranbir Kapoor gained valuable experience as an assistant director on the sets of "Black" and "Aa Ab Laut Chalen." These early days contributed to shaping the actor we know today.

Hrithik Roshan

Before the world knew him as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan started his journey as an assistant director for films like "Karobaar" and "King Uncle." Little did anyone predict the stardom that awaited him.

Ranveer Singh

The energetic and versatile Ranveer Singh took his first steps into Bollywood as an assistant director on the sets of "Bunty Aur Babli." This early exposure to the industry laid the foundation for his subsequent rise to fame.