Hrithik Roshan Turns Photographer For Girlfriend Saba Azad, Actor's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Reacts

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad have become the netizen`s favourites as they keep on sharing mushy posts about each other.

Saba on Saturday took to Instagram to post a picture of herself. What`s special about it? The picture was taken by none other than Hrithik Roshan. In the picture, Saba is seen sitting on a couch and checking her phone. Her long hair is kept loose. She has worn a sleeveless top and a white salwar. Saba captioned the post, "Casual late afternoon scroll @hrithikroshan."

There`s another angle to this photo session. Hrithik`s ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote on Saba`s picture, "beautiful girl."Just a few days back, Hrithik and Saba`s PDA at Mumbai airport hit the headlines. The couple made it almost official after they walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar`s 50th birthday bash in May last year.

Saba is quite close to Hrithik`s family and shares quality time with them on various occasions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s aerial action thriller film `Fighter` opposite Deepika Padukone.

Talking about Saba`s work front, she will be next seen in the film `Songs of Paradise` alongside Soni Razdan.