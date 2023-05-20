topStoriesenglish2610787
Hrithik Roshan Wants To Meet Jr NTR On Battlefield, Drops Hints For 'War 2'

Amid reports of Telugu superstar Jr NTR joining the cast of YRF's 'War 2', Hrithik Roshan dropped a major hint almost confirming that he and 'RRR' star are teaming up for the upcoming action-drama.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Rumour mills are abuzz with speculations of Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan teaming up with south star Jr NTR in his upcoming action-drama 'War 2'. Adding fuel to the speculation, Hrithik on Saturday took to social media and dropped a major hint about the most-anticipated pan-Indian film of our times being made.

Taking to Twitter to wish Jr NTR on his birthday, Hrithik cheekily expressed that he wants to meet the 'RRR' star on the battlefield. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my dear friend)."

Fans of Jr NTR and Hrithik were elated to see the latter's tweet. 

A fan page of Jr NTR tweeted in response to Hrithik's post writing, "Thanks for the wishes, Sir.. Looking forward to movie." 

Another fan page wrote, "Thank you hero. Waiting for you both." 

A Twitter user also shared a fan-made poster of War 2 with Hrithik and Jr NTR standing with their backs to each other. 

A fan-made teaser was also shared on Twitter which comprised some impressive action scenes of Hrithik and Jr NTR from their various films. 

It is to be noted that Hrithik's 2019 released 'War' was directed by Siddharth Anand, who recently delivered the blockbuster 'Pathaan', featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Siddharth is working on his next film 'Fighter', which stars Hrithik along with Deepika Padukone. 

The buzz is that Hrithik is gearing up for 'War 2', which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Yash Raj Films is yet to make a confirmation on Jr NTR starring in the film. In the film announcement last month, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that 'War 2' will be the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe and will follow the events of 'Tiger 3'. However, there is no official statement from the makers yet.  

The first installment 'War' starred Hrithik, along with Vaani Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff in a dual role. The film was a Box Office hit. 'War 2' is expected to be a big-budgeted pan-Indian action spectacle.

