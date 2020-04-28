Hrithik Roshan was asked if he’s smoking in pic with sons, he added a ‘Krrish’ zinger to his reply

Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan recently revealed what he would have done if he was Krrish in real life, of course apart from eradicating the coronavirus. The subject came up on Twitter when a user asked him he had a cigarette in his hand while he was enjoying his time with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in the balcony of their Mumbai home. The picture was initially posted by Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan on Instagram and later, a Twitter user tagged the actor in her post to ask him about smoking.

"Does Hrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am I seeing wrong? I hope you don`t Hrithik. It makes me very very very sorry," the user wrote.

Soon, Hrithik came up with an interesting reply and wrote, "I am a non-smoker and if I was Krrish, first thing I`d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet."

Take a look:

I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Sussanne shared the lovely photo like this.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who got divorced in 2014, are temporarily staying together to co-parent their sons due to the lockdown. Despite their divorce, the ex-couple share a cordial relationship and are always together when it comes to their families.

Hrithik's next film reportedly is ‘Krrish 4’. However, an official confirmation is awaited.