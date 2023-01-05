topStoriesenglish
Hrithik Roshan was on verge of depression after 'War', says 'Thought I was dying'

Hrithik Roshan, who is known for his Greek God looks and fit physique, revealed that he went into 'adrenaline fatigue' during the making of the Siddharth Aanand-directed 'War' in 2019. 

Jan 05, 2023

Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan has revealed that he was close to falling into depression after working hard on his physique for his 2019 action-thriller 'War'.

The 48-year-old actor, known for his fit physique, said during the making of the Siddharth Aanand-directed film he thought he went into "adrenaline fatigue".

"I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing 'War'. I wasn't prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn't ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue," Roshan said in a podcast interview with fitness trainer Kris Gethin.

The actor also shared that he couldn't train for three-four months after completing the movie. "I wasn't feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. So I was completely lost and that's when I knew that I need to make a change in my life," he added.

During the interaction, Gethin recalled training Hrithik in 2013, and said that the actor "didn't take a day off in seven months".

'War', also featuring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, released in October 2019.

