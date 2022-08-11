Hrithik Roshan wishes fans on Raksha Bandhan shares throwback! See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on thursday shared a post on his Instagram account wishing his fans on 'Raksha Bandhan'.

The actor posted a throwback photo with his sister Sunaina Roshan and wrote,"Sisters and brothers tied Rakhi to each other this year.

The raksha goes both ways. Happy Rakhi everyone ! That moment in 1996 We still look the same"

The actor has been in the news in the recent past due to his dating life, as it has been rumoured for quite some time now that he is dating actress-singer Saba Azad. The two of them have now been seen at multiple places together, holding hands.

On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in Siddharth Anand's 'War,' in which he co-starred with Tiger Shroff. The movie was one of the biggest hits of the year and was much praised and liked by fans. He will be next seen in the official remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit movie 'Vikram Vedha', in which he has been cast opposite Saif Ali Khan.