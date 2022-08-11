NewsLifestylePeople
HRITHIK ROSHAN

Hrithik Roshan wishes fans on Raksha Bandhan shares throwback! See pics

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan went down memory lane and shared throwbacks to wish his fans on Raksha Bandhan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Hrithik Roshan wishes fans on Raksha Bandhan shares throwback! See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on thursday shared a post on his Instagram account wishing his fans on 'Raksha Bandhan'.

The actor posted a throwback photo with his sister Sunaina Roshan and wrote,"Sisters and brothers tied Rakhi to each other this year.

The raksha goes both ways. Happy Rakhi everyone ! That moment in 1996 We still look the same"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@hrithikroshan)

The actor has been in the news in the recent past due to his dating life, as it has been rumoured for quite some time now that he is dating actress-singer Saba Azad. The two of them have now been seen at multiple places together, holding hands.

On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in Siddharth Anand's 'War,' in which he co-starred with Tiger Shroff. The movie was one of the biggest hits of the year and was much praised and liked by fans. He will be next seen in the official remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit movie  'Vikram Vedha', in which he has been cast opposite Saif Ali Khan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?