Hrithik Roshan wishes Taapsee Pannu on birthday, tweet goes viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wished actress Taapsee Pannu on her birthday. The superstar's birthday wish left 'Thappad' actress stumped and she replied with a sweet message.

Hrithik Roshan wrote: Happy birthday to you @taapsee. From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug

Taapsee replied: Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you

However, trolls had a field day and the tweet went viral. Take a look:

Wo Previous nhi PRECIOUS hota hai madam... — Tejas (@tejas2436) August 2, 2020

Punnu got what she wanted for all the attention seeking drama she did in the name of Kangana — Kadak Chai (@S_proudIndian) August 2, 2020

Taapsee was last seen in 'Thappad' which received a warm response from the viewers. She has a few plum projects in her kitty such as Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana amongst others.