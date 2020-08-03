हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan wishes Taapsee Pannu on birthday, tweet goes viral!

Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wished actress Taapsee Pannu on her birthday. The superstar's birthday wish left 'Thappad' actress stumped and she replied with a sweet message. 

Hrithik Roshan wishes Taapsee Pannu on birthday, tweet goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wished actress Taapsee Pannu on her birthday. The superstar's birthday wish left 'Thappad' actress stumped and she replied with a sweet message. 

Hrithik Roshan wrote: Happy birthday to you @taapsee. From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug

Taapsee replied: Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you 

However, trolls had a field day and the tweet went viral. Take a look:

Taapsee was last seen in 'Thappad' which received a warm response from the viewers. She has a few plum projects in her kitty such as Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana amongst others. 

 

