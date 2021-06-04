हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan introduces new family member, shares viral video - Watch

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram recently and dropped a video introducing their new family member. 

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s ex-wife Sussanne Khan introduces new family member, shares viral video - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is an avid social media user. She took to Instagram recently and dropped a video introducing their new family member. Wait! Before you guys jump the gun, it's only a new puppy, we are talking about.

Ace designer Sussanne Khan introduced the newest addition to family - puppy boy named Malibu Khan. She wrote in the caption: Introducing Malibu Khan... our new puppy boy.. #bichonfrise #no8 #mylittlepudding #houseofkhan #suzqpawpack thank you my darling @iamsonalibendre 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

She even thanked her best buddy Sonali Bendre for it, who replied by saying a huge 'thank you'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Malibu Khan might be a new addition, but the puppy is so adorable that celeb friends such as Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sophie Choudry, Seema Khan and Abhishek Kapoor among others couldn't resist welcoming the cutesy pet.

Recently, Sussanne Khan shared a video of her singing a cover of the popular song 'Wonderwall' by Oasis and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan was floored with her performance. He commented on the video saying, "Well done" and added a clapping emoji alongside it.

Sussanne and Hrithik had a fairytale wedding on December 20, 2000. However, the couple got separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. The duo is blessed with two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

They continue to stay on cordial terms with each other and are raising the kids together.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sussanne KhanHrithik RoshanSussanne Khan Instagramsussanne khan videoHrithik Roshan wife
Next
Story

After wife Nisha Rawals's shocking claims, Karan Mehra's chat with Himanshi Parasher goes viral!

Must Watch

PT1M34S

Coronavirus pace in India now under control; 1,32,364 new cases came to the fore in 24 hours