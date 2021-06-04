Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan introduces new family member, shares viral video - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is an avid social media user. She took to Instagram recently and dropped a video introducing their new family member. Wait! Before you guys jump the gun, it's only a new puppy, we are talking about.

Ace designer Sussanne Khan introduced the newest addition to family - puppy boy named Malibu Khan. She wrote in the caption: Introducing Malibu Khan... our new puppy boy.. #bichonfrise #no8 #mylittlepudding #houseofkhan #suzqpawpack thank you my darling @iamsonalibendre

She even thanked her best buddy Sonali Bendre for it, who replied by saying a huge 'thank you'.

Malibu Khan might be a new addition, but the puppy is so adorable that celeb friends such as Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sophie Choudry, Seema Khan and Abhishek Kapoor among others couldn't resist welcoming the cutesy pet.

Recently, Sussanne Khan shared a video of her singing a cover of the popular song 'Wonderwall' by Oasis and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan was floored with her performance. He commented on the video saying, "Well done" and added a clapping emoji alongside it.

Sussanne and Hrithik had a fairytale wedding on December 20, 2000. However, the couple got separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. The duo is blessed with two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

They continue to stay on cordial terms with each other and are raising the kids together.