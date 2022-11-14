Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan spotted with boyfriend Arslan Goni, couple looks adorable together

NEW DELHI: Interior designer Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating each other for a while now. Before Arslan, Sussanne was married to Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan for almost 14 years and shares two sons - Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan with him. However, they parted ways and headed for a divorce in 2014. Sussanne found love again in Arslan, an actor, several years after her divorce, Lately, the duo has been painting the town red with their love.

The B-Town lovebirds are often spotted hanging out together last night was no different as Sussanne was papped with Arslan Goni as they headed towards Bunty Sachdeva’s house. The duo was spotted in a car and looked happy. Sussanne looked pretty in a tasselled nude op which she paired with distressed denim and accessorised her look with golden bracelets.

The duo have been clicked on various other occasions as well but have never really publicly spoken about being in a relationship. Their social media PDA does give out a clear hint, though.

On Sussanne’s birthday last month, Arslan took to social media to shower love on her and thanked her for coming in his life. Arslan wrote in his caption, “Happy happy birthday my love… I have put it out all there. In the past two years, I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy, I was happier when I was sad, I was less sad and when I was in pain, I had the strength to take it… I want to thank your love. And I pray the child in you always stays alive and spread happiness. Lots of love and happiness. Happy, happy birthday. PS I could not put any other song coz this was the song of the year.” Arslan added "I Ain’t Worried" song by One Republic to the video.

Arslan Goni debuted in Bollywood with a short film 'Jia Aur Jia'. In 2021, he was seen in 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hu' and recently in 'Tanaav'.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who has also moved on in personal space and is currently dating singer-actress Saba Azad, celebrated his first Diwali with her. Hrithik and Saba have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.

Sussanne and Saba have often exchanged pleasantries on social media, appreciating each other's posts.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. Touted as India’s first aerial actiontioner, the film was announced soon after the massive success of his last superhit WAR with Tiger Shroff.

Hrithik was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha', also starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani.