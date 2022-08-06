NEW DELHI: Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan is in a steady relationship with actor Arslan Goni. Although they have so far been tight-lipped about their relationship and have always maintained that they are just 'good friends', their social media PDA has 'LOVE' mentioned all over. From walking hand-in-hand to Bollywood parties, taking mini vacations and dropping adorable posts for each other, it is no hidden secret that the two are madly in love with each other.



If the latest reports are to be believed, Sussanne Khan is all set to take the next step in her relationship. The buzz is that Sussanne, who is an interior designer by profesion, wants to take the plunge with Arslan.



A close source to the entertainment portal disclosed that both Sussanne and Arslan are clear that they want to spend their life together, and they may go for a simple wedding ceremony. "Sussanne and Arslan are very much mature, and they know that they want to spend the rest of their lives together and marriage is on their minds. While Sussanne too has given a serious thought of getting married for the second time. Even if the couple will get married it will be in the most subtle way. There will be no grand celebration and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend that is a simple shaadi," the source said.



The source further adds," While there was a buzz that Hrithik Roshan is planning that he will get married to ladylove Saba Azad, the couple hasn't yet decided if they want to take the plunge. But this is for sure that Sussanne who is buddies with both Saba and Hrithik is sure to get married and they are only deciding when".



Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on the same from either side.



Sussanne was earlier married to Hrithik Roshan and together they have two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan. However, the couple got divorce after 14 years of their marriage. Despite their sepaation, Hrithik and Sussanne share a cordial relation and co-parent their kids. Moreover, Sussanne stood in strong support of Hrithik during his legal battle with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.



Speaking of Hrithik, he is dating singer-artist Saba Azad. The two, who have been going out for a few months now, recently went to Paris for a romantic vacation and spend some quality time together. Pictures and videos of them exploring Paris on a drive and gorging on some burgers in London went viral a few days back.



Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The film is a remake of the Tamil thriller of the same name. He also has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone.



