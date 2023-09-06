Mumbai: Actor, director and producer Rakesh Roshan turned 74 today. His son and actor, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories to extend birthday wishes to her former father-in-law. Sussanne wrote in the caption, "Happy happiest birthday dear papa .. god bless you with a wonderful year ahead."

Sussanne can be seen posing in the photo with Rakesh, and her sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. She wore a black tank top. Rakesh can be seen in a colourful shirt and black pants. Earlier, Rakesh posted a video of his birthday party with his friends on Instagram. He captioned the post, "50 yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude."

Fans and industry friends extended birthday greetings in the comment area.

Actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy birthday ji. Love c and prayers always."

Actor Tusshar Kapoor commented, "Belated happy birthday guddu uncle."

Actor Rohit Bose commented, "How sweet is this happy birthday Guddu ji."



Despite their ten-year separation, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan have remained friendly. A recent Instagram Story from Sussanne is evidence. A few days back Actor and Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad shared an adorable picture of herself with Hrithik from their Argentinian vacation. To that, Sussanne Khan commented, "Beautiful pic."

Meanwhile, Rakesh has acted in films like 'Khubsoorat' (1980) with Rekha and 'Kaamchor' (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with 'Khudgarz' (1987). He went on to direct movies such as 'Khoon Bhari Maang' (1988), 'Karan Arjun' (1995) and the Shahrukh Khan starrer- 'Koyla' (1997. He also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like 'Koi...Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' series.