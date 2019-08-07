close

J Om Prakash

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash dead

Veteran filmmaker-producer J Om Prakash passed away at 93. He was actor Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather.

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash dead
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker-producer J Om Prakash passed away on August 7. He was 93. Theveteran's demise has caused a void that will never be filled.

Trade source Akshaye Rathi shared the tragic news on Twitter. He wrote, “Veteran film maker #JOmPrakash ji has passed away this morning. May God bless his soul & give his family the strength to cope with the loss. Condolences to @RakeshRoshan_N ji @iHrithik & everyone the family.”

Om Prakash was known for films like Aas Ka Panchhi (1961), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aankhon Aankhon Mein (1972), Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969) and Aap Ki Kasam (1974).

While promoting his film 'Super 30', Hrithik had shared some endearing pictures with his Nana on Twitter. He called him as his 'Super teacher' and wrote, “#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer.”

May the departed soul rest in peace.

