Hrithik Roshan's ladylove Saba Azad ready to go home after wrapping up on 'Minimum' in Serbia - See pic

Saba Azad's Bollywood debut: On the film front, apart from 'Minimum', Saba will be soon starting prep for Rocket Boys season 2.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

New Delhi: With her brilliant performance as Parvana Irani in Rocket Boys, Saba Azad has made a place in the hearts of the audience. Moreover, these days the actress has been in talks for her recently announced film, 'Minimum' on which she keeps on updating her fans constantly. 

And today the actress took to her social media while sharing a fresh update on wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming 'Minimum' in Serbia. While sharing a morning selfie the actress penned down the caption: Packup and Picture wrap!! This grinch is ready to go home!! #minimumthefilm

As the actress constantly running for her shoots these days, she is simultaneously busy with her band Madboy/Mink. On the film front, apart from 'Minimum', Saba will be soon starting prep for Rocket Boys season 2.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

She is also in news for dating Bollywood hunk of an actor Hrithik Roshan. Fans adore their social media PDA which often hogs attention these days. 

 

