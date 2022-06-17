NewsLifestylePeople
Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother dies: Actor's mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note in memory of her mother. "My mother Padma rani Omprakash left us for her onward journey to reunite with daddy..love peace gratitude," she wrote, adding a picture of her late mother.

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother Padma Rani Om Prakash, who is the wife of late film producer J Om Prakash, has passed away. She was 91. A source close to Hrithik`s team confirmed the unfortunate source. The source informed that Padma Rani Om Prakash died on Thursday.

Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note in memory of her mother. "My mother Padma rani Omprakash left us for her onward journey to reunite with daddy..love peace gratitude," she wrote, adding a picture of her late mother.

After learning about the demise of Hrithik's grandmother, social media users paid their heartfelt condolences. "Sending lots of love to you and your family..may ganpati bappa bless her soul," a netizen commented."Om shanti," another one wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

In another post, Pinkie showed photo frames of her parents kept on a table. "Both are together in harmony and peace my mother, my father..love you both forever," she captioned the post. Hrithik`s grandmother reportedly died due to age-related ailments. 

 

