Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinky dances to 'Super 30' song 'Jugraafiya' at gym - Watch

New Delhi: "Only a mother can express joy like this," read an excerpt from the caption of Hrithik Roshan's post, which is a video of his mom Pinky Roshan dancing to the song 'Jugraafiya' from his newly-released film 'Super 30'.

As the video begins, Pinky can be seen working out along with her trainer and after completing a set, she gracefully dances to 'Jugraafiya'. We also hear Hrithik's voice when his mother invites him to dance along with her.

The video, which Hrithik captioned as, "Wait for it... #championoflife #supermom #loveyoumama only a mother can express joy like this," has got close to 2 million views on Instagram and the comments section is flooded with inspirational words for Pinky.

Hrithik's 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, "This just made my day #proudmama" while Bipasha Basu said, "Sooooo cute."

Take a look:

'Super 30', directed by Vikas Bahl, stars Hrithik as mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 underprivileged students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The film is based on Anand Kumar's life and also stars actors like Nandish Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh and Aditya Srivastava.

'Super 30' is enjoying a super run at the box office with earnings of over Rs 100 crore and counting.