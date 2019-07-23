close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's mom shakes a leg to 'Jugraafiya'

Hrithik Roshan has shared a video on Instagram, which captures his mother dancing to the song 'Jugraafiya' from his latest release 'Super 30', after a grueling fitness session.

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s mom shakes a leg to &#039;Jugraafiya&#039;

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has shared a video on Instagram, which captures his mother dancing to the song 'Jugraafiya' from his latest release 'Super 30', after a grueling fitness session.

Hrithik shared the video on Monday evening from the gym. In the clip, his mom Pinky Roshan is seen lifting weights. Instead of taking a break after she is done, she goes on to groove to the popular number playing in the background. 

He captioned it: "Wait for it... #championoflife #supermom #loveyoumama. Only a mother can express joy like this."

"Super 30" is based on the life of educationist Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families. The film has been declared tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanSunaina RoshanjugraphiyaAnand KumarSuper 30
Next
Story

'Mere sohneya' to get unplugged version

Must Watch

PT18M11S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch top 19 stories of the day, 23rd July, 2019