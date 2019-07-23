Hrithik Roshan's mom shakes a leg to 'Jugraafiya'

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has shared a video on Instagram, which captures his mother dancing to the song 'Jugraafiya' from his latest release 'Super 30', after a grueling fitness session.

Hrithik shared the video on Monday evening from the gym. In the clip, his mom Pinky Roshan is seen lifting weights. Instead of taking a break after she is done, she goes on to groove to the popular number playing in the background.

He captioned it: "Wait for it... #championoflife #supermom #loveyoumama. Only a mother can express joy like this."

"Super 30" is based on the life of educationist Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families. The film has been declared tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles and is directed by Vikas Bahl.