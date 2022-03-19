हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan finds his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad 'cute' - Scoop inside!

Neither Hrithik Roshan nor Saba Azad has openly talked about dating each other in public yet. 

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s mother Pinkie Roshan finds his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad &#039;cute&#039; - Scoop inside!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan and the mystery girl aka actress-musician Saba Azad's recent outings together are being seen as a 'couple thing'. The buzz is strong that they are dating and now with desi Greek God's mommy dearest dropping a comment on Saba's post, this sure looks like something is brewing. 

Saba Azad recently posted pictures from her photoshoot recreating Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn's famous looks. Besides fans and her celeb friends including Richa Chadh dropping comments on the timeline, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan also approved of her look. Her comment reads: This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

The singer also responded to her with a 'thank you aunty' message. 

Also, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of a bowl of halwa which was sent to her by Hrithik's niece, Suranika. The post was captioned as, ''oh my goodness @suranika is that halwaaaaaaa (heart eye emojis) I die I die of joy!! Bless you sweet girl – all puns intended.

Looks like the fam-jam approves of this relationship already. However, neither Hrithik nor Saba has openly talked about it yet. 

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen next in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit theatres on September 28, 2023. He is also a part of 'Vikram Vedha'.

 

