Sushant Singh Rajput

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie, sister Sunaina seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkie Roshan and Sunaina Roshan have welcomed Centre's decision for a CBI probe into late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie, sister Sunaina seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@zindagibysunainaroshan

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan have welcomed Centre's decision for a CBI probe into late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Pinkie took to Instagram to share a picture with "Justice" written on it and captioned it, "cryforjustice #justiceforalllives #faithinjusticeandpeace". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#cryforjustice#justiceforalllives #faithinjusticeandpeace

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on

While Sunaina shared a series of posts on the Centre's nod for CBI inquiry and wrote, "CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput - At last."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At last

A post shared by sunaina (@roshansunaina) on

Her other post, soon after the case handed over to the CBI, read, "The moment we have waited for has finally arrived."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let the truth prevail

A post shared by sunaina (@roshansunaina) on

Meanwhile, Sunaina had also posted a photo of Sushant to seek justice for him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Justice for SSR

A post shared by sunaina (@roshansunaina) on

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The death case was investigated by the Mumbai Police. However, friends, and fans of Sushant were demanding a CBI investigation for a fair probe. 

On July 25, his father KK Singh, who resides in Rajiv Nagar locality of Patna, lodged an FIR against Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty with the local police station accusing her of abetment to suicide and mentally and financially exploiting the actor. The Bihar Police then launched a parallel investigation. It was on Tuesday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended CBI probe into the case after consultation with the family and Centre accepted the request on Wednesday.  

Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput's deathHrithik RoshanPinkie RoshanSunaina RoshanCBI Probe
Sushant Singh Rajput never locked his room while sleeping; truth will come out in CBI probe: Assistant Ankit Acharya
