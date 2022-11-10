Hrithik Roshan's pretty cousin Pashmina Roshan's Birthday: Unknown FACTS about the new actress!

New Delhi: The young stunner Pashmina Roshan, who celebrates her birthday today, is an upcoming actress who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ramesh Taurani's Ishq Vishk Rebound directed by National Award winning director Nipun Dharmadhikari, which is a reboot of Shahid Kapoor's debut film Ishq Vishk that released in 2003. Here are a few interesting facts about the birthday girl:

Family lineage:

Hailing from a filmy family of Roshan's, Pashmina is the daughter of celebrated and legendary music composer Rajesh Roshan and cousin of Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Bollywood debut:

Geared up for her showbiz entry, Pashmina Roshan has wrapped the initial schedules of Ishq Vishk Rebound in Dehradun and Mumbai along with her co-stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan, and the contemporary love story is scheduled to release next year.

Multi-talented artist:

With multiple acting courses under certified names like Jeff Goldberg, Abhishek Pandey, Vinod Rawat, Barry John and Amala Rai, Pashmina is also trained in classical dance forms of Kathak and Bharatnatyam, alongwith Jazz funk and Bollywood under the late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, and plays piano, tennis, practices yoga and is a ski enthusiast.

Acting Background:

Before the silver screen, Pashmina Roshan has also showcased her acting prowess as a theater artist portraying the character of Cecily Cardew in the Oscar Wilde comedy play titled 'Importance of Being Earnest', with over eight houseful shows at the Royal Opera House.

Pashmina Roshan already has created a strong fanbase with impressive number of social media followers. Creating anticipation for her film, Pashmina Roshan is one of the most awaited debutantes of the industry.

Wishing the young and talented diva, a very Happy Birthday!