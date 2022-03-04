Hrithik's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad feels 'home sick', actor's fam-jam comes to her rescue!

New Delhi: The desi Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is these days making headlines for his personal life. Once again the shutterbugs are keen to click him with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Although the duo has not spoken about dating each other in public as yet.

A few days back, Saba Azad had attended Hrithik’s family lunch and the picture was shared on Instagram by the latter's uncle. Hrithik had also given a shout out to Saba and Imaad Shah on his Instagram handle for one of their projects.

Now, Saba took to her IG stories and posted about how 'home sick' she's feeling and to make her feel better, got delicious homemade pizza and pasta delivered by Hrithik's fam-jam. Take a look:

For the unversed, Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship.

Saba made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She featured in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Saba was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' which was released in 2021.