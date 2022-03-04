हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad feels 'home sick', actor's fam-jam comes to her rescue!

Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship. 

Hrithik&#039;s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad feels &#039;home sick&#039;, actor&#039;s fam-jam comes to her rescue!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The desi Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is these days making headlines for his personal life. Once again the shutterbugs are keen to click him with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Although the duo has not spoken about dating each other in public as yet.

A few days back, Saba Azad had attended Hrithik’s family lunch and the picture was shared on Instagram by the latter's uncle. Hrithik had also given a shout out to Saba and Imaad Shah on his Instagram handle for one of their projects. 

Now, Saba took to her IG stories and posted about how 'home sick' she's feeling and to make her feel better, got delicious homemade pizza and pasta delivered by Hrithik's fam-jam. Take a look: 

For the unversed, Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Saba made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She featured in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Saba was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' which was released in 2021. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik RoshanSaba Azadhrithik roshan girlfriendSussanne KhanSaba Azad boyfriendMystery girl
Next
Story

Throwback Thursday: Shehnaaz Gill treats fans with an aww-dorable childhood photo!

Must Watch

PT13M21S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Update: Russian Army Enters Kyiv