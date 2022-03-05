हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad receives love from his cousin Pashmina, take a look

Hrithik Roshan has been making it to headlines lately for his rumoured affair with actor-singer Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad receives love from his cousin Pashmina, take a look
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The desi Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is these days making headlines for his personal life. The actor has been clicked a few times, stepping out of restaurants walking hand-in-hand with her. Weeks later, Saba warmed up to the entire Roshan family, so much so that she ended up spending quality time with them at their bungalow. A photo featuring Saba chilling out with Roshans had gone viral on the internet. 

And now, on Saturday, we found out that Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan and his niece Suranika have commented on one of Saba's pictures.

A few days back, Saba Azad had attended Hrithik’s family lunch and the picture was shared on Instagram by the latter's uncle. Hrithik had also given a shout out to Saba and Imaad Shah on his Instagram handle for one of their projects. 

A week back, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had given a shout-out to Saba and her band and today Hrithik too did the same. Sharing their picture, the actor wrote, 'Kill it you guys'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

 

Hrithik Roshan

A day back, Saba took to her IG stories and posted about how 'home sick' she's feeling and to make her feel better, got delicious homemade pizza and pasta delivered by Hrithik's fam-jam. For the unversed, Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship. 

Saba made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She featured in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Saba was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' which was released in 2021. 

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan and has sons Hrehaan and Hridaan with her. Even after their divorce in 2014, they continue to be friendly and are often spotted at each other’s family gatherings. Sussanne, a noted interior designer, is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik RoshanSaba AzadHrithik Roshan filmshrithik roshan girlfriendSaba Azad boyfriendImaad ShahSuranikaPashmina RoshanSussanne Roshan
Next
Story

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor or Navya Naveli Nanda: Who are the most influential star kids?

Must Watch

PT9M30S

DNA: Partial Ceasefire - Russia trying to improve its image?