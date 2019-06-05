close

Aayush Sharma

Huge honour to play Army officer: Aayush Sharma

Mumbai: Actor Aayush Sharma says it is an honour to play an Army officer in his next titled film "Kwatha".

"It's a huge honour to play an Army officer. I'm really looking forward to start shooting for the film," Aayush told IANS in a statement.

The actor made his debut with "LoveYatri" last year.

"Kwatha" is being produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani.

Said a source: "It's an action drama pumped with a lot of emotions where the young actor will be playing an Army Major. Aayush will be seen in a completely new look again and has already started working on his body... 'Kwatha' is inspired from true events and will show how a few incidents change his character's opinion and perspective on certain things."

The shooting for the project may begin around September, the source added.

Aayush SharmaKwatha
