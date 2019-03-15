Hugh Jackman-starrer 'The Music Man' revival coming to Broadway

Los Angeles: Hugh Jackman is bracing for his Broadway return in a 2020 revival of Meredith Willson's 1957 classic musical "The Music Man".

According to Variety, this marks the actor's first Broadway musical role in 16 years; his last one being "The Boy From Oz" which earned him a Best Actor Tony.

Jackman confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

He tweeted an image of a suitcase, a trombone and an ID tag with the name 'Professor Harold Hill'.

The suitcase had a sticker reading "Opening Night October 22, 2020."

Jackman will play conman Harold Hill, a role made famous on screen and stage by late actor Robert Preston. The show follows Hill's latest scheme, one that finds him posing as the head of boys' marching band called 76 Trombones.

Scott Rudin of "The Truman Show" and "Revolutionary Road" fame will produce the revival.

Jackman will also perform the tracks from his musical film "The Greatest Showman" on a worldwide arena tour of his one-man stage show this year.

Film's director Michael Gracey recently said the actor is reportedly developing a sequel of the 2017 movie.