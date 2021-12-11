हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharti Singh pregnant

'Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai', Haarsh Limbachiyaa's funny reaction to wife Bharti Singh's pregnancy news - Watch

In the video, Bharti Singh can be seen saying, "Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai, adding quickly, "Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh."

&#039;Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai&#039;, Haarsh Limbachiyaa&#039;s funny reaction to wife Bharti Singh&#039;s pregnancy news - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa found a fun way to announce the pregnancy. The couple released a YouTube video confirming Bharti's pregnancy news and that too in their own funny style. 

They run a YouTube channel named LOL Life of Limbachiyaas. Watch video here:

In the video, Bharti can be seen saying, "Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai, adding quickly, “Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh."

Haarsh later said, “Achcha hua Bharti record kar rahi hai. Hum maa banne wale hai." Quickly, correction himself, "Sorry, yeh maa banne wali hai, main baap banne wala hoon, aap sabhi pareshaan hone wale hai aur hum bhi pareshaan hone wale hai kyunki bachcha aane wala hai. Seriously, hum bohot khush hai."

Bharti Singh married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017, in Goa. Several telly celebrities attended the starry wedding and reception of the cute couple. 

Haarsh and Bharti have hosted many shows together including- 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine' and 'India's Best Dancer' among others. They also participated in many reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,' 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. 

On the work front, Bharti Singh plays one of the cast members on The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti among others.

 

