topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
HUMA QURESHI

Huma Qureshi looks breathtakingly gorgeous in bold red gown at 'Monica O My Darling' success bash, check it out

Actress Huma Qureshi grabbed all eyeballs at the success bash of her latest film 'Monica O My Darling', held in Mumbai recently. The actress aced the latest look with oodles of elegance. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 08:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Huma Qureshi looks breathtakingly gorgeous in bold red gown at 'Monica O My Darling' success bash, check it out

NEW DELHI: Actress Huma Qureshi has had a professionally fulfilling year with four releases where she get to portray diverse roles. The actress was seen in back-to-back films in 'Double XL' and 'Monica O My Darling'. While the films did not spell any magic on the Box Office, Huma has been receiving accolades for her acting skills. The actress recently attended the success bash of her last release 'Monica, O My Darling'. 

Huma, who has often proved to not just be a terrific artist but also a bona fide fashionista, left her fans stunned with herl latest appearance. The actress picked up an eye-catching ensemble that flaunted her curves and made her stand out in the crowd. Huma donned a sultry-cut red gown from the shelves of the designer house for the evening. Huma looked every bit gorgeous in the bold red full-sleeves gown featuring frills at the waist and a thigh-high slit. All we can say is that her latest wardrobe choice should not be missed. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi made her debut in Bollywood with a supporting role in 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' series. Her performance not only earned her several nominations but also brought her immense popularity. She later appeared in films like 'Ek Thi Daayan', 'Shorts', 'Jolly LLB 2' besides also portraying the lead character in SonyLiv web series 'Maharani'.

Live Tv

Huma QureshiHuma Qureshi hot lookmonica o monicaBollywoodEntertainmentHuma Qureshi hot picshuma qureshi picsHuma Qureshi news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?