Huma Qureshi looks breathtakingly gorgeous in bold red gown at 'Monica O My Darling' success bash, check it out

NEW DELHI: Actress Huma Qureshi has had a professionally fulfilling year with four releases where she get to portray diverse roles. The actress was seen in back-to-back films in 'Double XL' and 'Monica O My Darling'. While the films did not spell any magic on the Box Office, Huma has been receiving accolades for her acting skills. The actress recently attended the success bash of her last release 'Monica, O My Darling'.

Huma, who has often proved to not just be a terrific artist but also a bona fide fashionista, left her fans stunned with herl latest appearance. The actress picked up an eye-catching ensemble that flaunted her curves and made her stand out in the crowd. Huma donned a sultry-cut red gown from the shelves of the designer house for the evening. Huma looked every bit gorgeous in the bold red full-sleeves gown featuring frills at the waist and a thigh-high slit. All we can say is that her latest wardrobe choice should not be missed. Take a look:

Huma Qureshi made her debut in Bollywood with a supporting role in 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' series. Her performance not only earned her several nominations but also brought her immense popularity. She later appeared in films like 'Ek Thi Daayan', 'Shorts', 'Jolly LLB 2' besides also portraying the lead character in SonyLiv web series 'Maharani'.