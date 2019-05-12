Huma Qureshi looks forward to Cannes gala

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi will attend the forthcoming 72nd Cannes Film Festival as part of a brand association. She is excited to celebrate the moment.

Huma will be at the gala for the second time. Last year, she wore a unique pantsuit at the event`s red carpet.

The actress will be in the French Riviera on behalf of vodka brand Grey Goose, which celebrates cinematic excellence with the launch of its new global platform `Live Victoriously`.

"It was a pleasure to be associated with the brand at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Over the years, we all have witnessed the recognition that the Indian film Industry has received at this prestigious platform and I am thrilled to accompany the brand once again this year," Huma said in a statement.

The "Gangs Of Wasseypur" and "Dedh Ishqiya" actress said she resonates with the `Live Victoriously` philosophy, which translates to celebrating every moment, "however big or small".

According to Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India, Huma is a "fast-rising star" who has cemented her space as an artiste known to take on challenging roles and deliver them with aplomb.

The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25.