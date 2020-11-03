Huma Qureshi to play Virtual Antakshari for Fankind fundraiser to help kids fighting cancer

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor’s fundraising initiative - Fankind allows fans, celebrities and charities to come together for a good cause. This time, actress Huma Qureshi is all set to play Virtual Antakshari with 5 lucky winners who have donated through Fankind.

The proceeds of this campaign will be given to Cuddles Foundation goes live today and will end on 13th November and the winner will be declared on November 14, 2020.

Huma will raise funds for Cuddles Foundation under their FoodHeals Program. The proceeds of this campaign will provide holistic nutrition, hot meals and supplements to underprivileged children fighting cancer across India.

She says, “I am very proud to be associated with this campaign which would help provide underprivileged children fighting cancer with nutritious food. It is a small contribution from my end to give our future generations a better life cause every child should have the right to dream of a bright future, and with the help of Cuddles Foundation they can defeat cancer, I am also looking forward to interacting with fans after a long time and playing Antakshari with them virtually."