Huma Qureshi Visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah Amid 'Jolly LLB 3' Shooting

Mumbai: Huma Qureshi, who is currently busy shooting for 'Jolly LLB 3', recently took some time off from the schedule to seek blessings at Ajmer Sharif. Taking to Instagram, Huma treated fans with the pictures from her visit.

She offered prayers to Khwaja Garib Nawaz shrine, dedicated to Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Ajmer Sharif.#praying for everyone .. Sabr Shukr Sukoon."

The shoot for the highly-anticipated film is taking place in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Recently, Huma shared some stunning photos from the sets, which were taken by none other than her co-star Akshay Kumar.

Recently, Akshay shared a fun video from the sets featuring him, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla on his Instagram handle.

The clip begins with Arshad warning everyone to beware of "Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly BA LLB Duplicate". Following this, Akshay is seen introducing himself as the "original" Jolly. The video ended with a glimpse of Saurabh Shukla.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal ."

In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

'Jolly LLB 3' also stars Arshad Warsi.

Arshad and Akshay have also reunited for 'Welcome 3'.

On his birthday last year, Akshay shared the film's promo on social media and wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande.

Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios@baseindustries_group."

The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20, 2024. Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika are also a part of the 'Welcome to the Jungle'.