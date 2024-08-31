Huma, Sonam And Sonali Have Warm Birthday Wishes For Rajkummar Rao, Wish He Eats THIS Every Year

As acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao turned 40 on Saturday, actresses Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor, and Sonali Bendre have wished him a year full of love, happiness, and lots of cake.

Huma took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of Rajkummar cutting three birthday cakes.

“Happy Birthday, Rajkummar Rao. May every year you get to eat as much cake (and mithai),” she wrote as the caption.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories section and shared a moment from their 2019 film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga," which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted lesbian, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional Punjabi family.

Sonam wrote: “ Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao. Cheers to your success and all the great things coming your way! Have a wonderful day.”

Actress Sonali Bendre shared a picture of the actor and wrote: “Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao. Sending you lots of love and best wishes.”

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a glimpse of him dancing with Rajkummar and wrote: "Sabki dhina dhin dha kar di Rajkummar Rao! Happy birthday, my dear! Enjoy it, cherish it, soak it in."

Rajkummar is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank." The horror comedy film, which is directed by Amar Kaushik, is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to the 2018 film "Stree.”.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

The actor, who is married to actress Patralekhaa, will next be seen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,” which also stars Triptii Dimri. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and revolves around the chaos in a small town when a VHS tape contains an intimate video of Vicky and Vidya in the 1990s.