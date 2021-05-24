हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hungama 2

'Hungama 2' to have a digital release

'Hungama 2' is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups.

'Hungama 2' to have a digital release
Mumbai: Filmmaker Priyadarshan's new comedy "Hungama 2" will release on OTT. The film was earlier scheduled to open theatrically but the makers have now decided to take the digital route owing to the ongoing pandemic situation that has forced closure of cinemas all over India. The release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

The film is a sequel of the director's 2003 comedy hit "Hungama", and stars Paresh Rawal with Meezaan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Pranitha Subhash.

"Hungama 2 is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes. We have made Hungama 2 with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people's faces," producer Ratan Jain said.

The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.

