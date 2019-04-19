I always wanted to be loved: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Mumbai: 'Gully Boy' star Siddhant Chaturvedi says he wanted to be loved by people and has taken a vow to always handle his own social media. "I always wanted people to love me. I am happy thats happening now," Siddhant said.

"I`ll always handle social media by myself. I`ll not have a team," he said. Siddhant said this when he appeared in an episode of Voot`s "Feet Up with the Stars Season 2", read a statement.

Siddhant came into the spotlight with Zoya Akhtar`s "Gully Boy", where he portrayed MC Sher, mentor to Ranveer Singh`s budding rapper Murad. "I am happy, at peace, loving everything. But people don`t know much about me," he said.

The actor also recounted his strangest audition for the role of a stripper. "It was Aditya Dhar`s film. It also had Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film never got made."

He had a stalker too. Siddhant said: "He was a 65-year-old man. He sent gifts, I went to his house for dinner. But after that it became a bit too much and I cut him off."

The actor feels Ranveer is the sexiest actor, and said he would like to date actress Deepika Padukone.