''I Am a Hindu, But a Hindu Means You Are Secular,'' Says Ekta Kapoor at The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch

New Delhi: The trailer of The Sabarmati Report has truly resonated with the masses. Powerful, hard-hitting, and impactful, it showcases glimpses of one of the most devastating incidents in India's history. During the grand trailer launch, producer Ekta R Kapoor spoke boldly and fearlessly about the film.

During the trailer launch, when asked about being afraid of sending the film to the censor, Ekta said, "Mujhe bilkul darr nahi tha because maine kabhi bhi life mein darr k kaam nahi kiya hai. I am a Hindu. But a Hindu means you are secular. I will never make a comment about any religion because I am a Hindu"

Presenting a glimpse of the facts about what really happened on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, the trailer of The Sabarmati Report took us on a journey through an incident that changed the socio-cultural factor of India. This perspective on the event has rarely been discussed, yet it has had a lasting impact on countless lives.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, The film will be releasing in theatres on 15th November 2024.