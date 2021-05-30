हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

I am a vegetarian: Sonu Sood reacts to mutton shop named after him

Sonu Sood on Sunday reacted to a news piece saying a mutton shop has been named after him.

I am a vegetarian: Sonu Sood reacts to mutton shop named after him
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday reacted to a news piece saying a mutton shop has been named after him. Sonu reacted to a news video in Telugu which says a mutton shop has been named after him in Karimnagar, Telangana.

Reacting to the news on Twitter with a humourous tone, the actor wrote: "I am a vegetarian..N mutton shop on my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian."

Amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor has been arranging oxygen concentrators and other necessary equipment for Covid patients.

Sonu recently took to social media to announce that he would be setting up a couple of oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh in June.

"Very happy to announce that the first set of my oxygen plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in the month of June! This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India," he had recently tweeted.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu Soodmutton shopTeluguKarimnagarTelanganaCOVID patients
Next
Story

Kiara Advani gives mermaid vibes in unseen throwback pic, stuns in neon green bikini - See pic!

Must Watch

PT15M48S

Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: What is Sushil Kumar hiding?