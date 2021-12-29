I am an actor first before being a star, says Ranveer Singh after '83 success

New Delhi: Superstar Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of his latest sports drama '83. The actor made his sensational debut in Yash Raj Films (YRF) Band Baaja Baarat and went on to win a million hearts with his performance.

Ask him what drives him to portray characters that have constantly etched their place in the history of Indian cinema, Ranveer Singh quipped, "I have taken some really big risks. It does nothing for me if there is no high risk involved. Higher the risk, the higher the pay-off. I am like a free-flowing spirit. I don’t wish to be defined because I feel putting a person in a box is limiting. I am consciously and subconsciously shaping my filmography. And I am going to do more of this because there is no other way. I am really hoping that the filmmakers continue to give me such roles where I can really do something.”

The superstar adds, “Today, it has been 20 years plus for a movie like Lagaan but I remember Lagaan. I remember the film, the characters. So, for me, it’s important to do characters that have an everlasting memory and that continue to give joy to people over generations like my favourite film Life is Beautiful that I can watch n number of times, it still touches my heart. Films that can make you laugh, cry and entertain you forever and forever are the films that I aspire to be a part of. I am an actor first before being a star.”

Ranveer will be next seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster Anniyan, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.