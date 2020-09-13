हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

I am because of you all: Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans for birthday wishes

Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland. He turned 53 on September 9.

I am because of you all: Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans for birthday wishes

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy shooting for 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, took some time off from his schedule to express gratitude to his fans who extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to him. Akshay turned 53 on September 9. 

In the video, he first apologised to his fans for sharing his message late and further says that 'Bell Bottom' kept him busy and then, he had a good time with family during his birthday. He also acknowledged the donation efforts made by his fans on the occasion of his birthday on various platforms, including Bharat Ke Veer. 

Akshay concludes by saying, "Thank you very much. Like I always say, I am because of you all."

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ek baat bolun, #DirectDilSe bolun thank you to all my Akkians 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Akshay flew to Scotland with wife Twinkle Khanna and children Aarav and Nitara. Take a look at how he had a small celebration with family on his birthday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday!

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Meanwhile, 'Bell Bottom' stars Akshay Kumar with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Huma Qureshi. It is being directed by Ranjit Tewari and co-produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the role of a spy in the movie.

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' is expected to release in April 2021.

