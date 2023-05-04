‘I Am Getting Good Content Because Of My Choices’: Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up On Changing Scenario In Films At FICCI Frames 2023

Mumbai: `Dum Laga Ke Haisha` actress Bhumi Pednekar talked about the changing scenario of films and how OTT has given a platform to many movies and created a parallel world for them. "Art and cinema are reflections of society and with changing times our thoughts are changing and we are recognizing which thoughts need to be highlighted more and thus the cinema is witnessing a change. Especially with OTT, there are a number of changes and many films have got a parallel world to flourish on different platforms. For young actors and for someone like me who always tried to play different roles and become part of different kinds of films, this is the perfect and most fulfilling time," Bhumi told ANI on the sidelines of FICCI Frames 2023.

Bhumi has made her place among the audience with her roles in both commercial cinemas as well as movies with strong messages for society. The actress gave credit to the choices made by her in the initial years of her career. "I believe every actor is a sum total of the choices made by him and I am getting good content because of the choices I made in the initial years," she added.

The 33-year-old actress is known for her powerful acting in movies such as `Toilet: Ek Prem Katha`, `Dum Laga Ke Haisha`, `Shubh Mangal Saavdhan` and many of her films are yet to come like `Bhakshak`, and `The Lady Killer`. Furthermore, she discussed being selective in choosing roles and if she is not so keen on doing movies such as `Pati, Patni Aur Woh`. "I do get rom-com and potboilers, but my preference is choosing films where I can show my talent as an actor. The character is strong and can bring out my calibre and skills as an artist to my audience," she said.