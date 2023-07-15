Vijay Varma Clears Air On Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘Madly In Love’

So far, 2023 has seen some surprising buzz coming from the entertainment industry. The one that left most of us excited was Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship. It was something that none of their fans expected. However, with the couple expressing their love for each other wholeheartedly, it seems that they are enjoying this phase of their lives. Tamannaah and Vijay were seen together in the recently released Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. While speaking about the relationship with Vijay, the actress said that it started organically during the filming of Lust Stories 2. Now, Vijay has addressed rumours of his relationship being a publicity stunt, saying that he is madly in love with Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma Clears The Air On His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia

There were rumours that the relationship buzz between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia was just a publicity stunt for Lust Stories 2. Clearing the air, Vijay, in an interview with GQ India, said, “I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other.” Speaking further about Tamannaah, Vijay said, “I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.” Meanwhile, the actor who is known for playing dark and intense characters, also said that he is ready for roles that can display a different side of him.



Tamannaah Bhatia Says Vijay Varma Is Her Happy Place

Earlier, on New Year’s Eve, a video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, in which they can be seen sharing a kiss in Goa, went viral on social media. This led people to believe that the duo is dating each other. Later, in January, they were seen together during multiple events and also attended an award show together. Then came the confirmation by Tamannaah as she said that Vijay is her happy place during an interview with Film Companion. She said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with who I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down.”

Tamannaah Bhatia added, “It is friendship that is such a crucial part of someone you can laugh with. Someone you can laugh with about anything like the loudest volume, where you sound like different...animals. He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place.”

Tamannaah Bhatia Broke Her ‘o-kiss’ Clause For Vijay Varma

After the relationship was confirmed, the couple stole the limelight with photos promoting their web series, Lust Stories 2. Notably, Tamannaah Bhatia also said that she broke her ‘no-kiss’ clause for the actor, adding that Vijay Varma the first actor she kissed on-screen to which the actor replied, “Thank you.”