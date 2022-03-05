हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
I am no good at networking, wasn't putting myself out there: Sushmita Sen on her absence from mainstream cinema

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made a smashing debut on OTT space with Ram Madhvani's 'Aarya Season 1 and 2' respectively. However, she has been away from mainstream commercial cinema for over a decade, keeping her fans waiting. 

In a chat with film critic Sucharita Tyagi for a video interaction on Critics Choice Short Film and Series Awards' Facebook page, Sushmita addressed her absence from the filmy scene and the reason behind it. She said, "I think the 10-year hiatus set the priorities in order. It told me what I need to do and what not to do. Mainstream cinema wasn't giving me what I wanted. A lot of it was a preconceived notion of my age and my screen age and that I hadn't worked for ten years."

She added, "I don't know what the mindset was or maybe I was not putting myself out there. I have never been good at that. I am no good at networking. It did not work for me." Sushmita currently stars in Aarya. Two seasons of the show have aired and a third is under production.

Sushmita is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah. 

 

