Rakul Preet

I am single and searching for someone: Rakul Preet

Actress Rakul Preet Singh says it has been a long time since she had a boyfriend and is on a lookout for the special one.

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh says it has been a long time since she had a boyfriend and is on a lookout for the special one.

"It's been long time. I am putting a board and roaming that I am single and searching for someone. Everyone thinks that there is a big line of people behind me and I must be in full tension," she said.

The "Marjaavaan" actress said she always was clear in her mind that she would complete a minimum amount of education before she ventured into acting.

"I was 18 when I did my first Kannada movie. It came my way and I did it, but back then my priority was studies. If anyone asked, (I said) I need to have minimum of graduation because if films don't work, I need something where I can go," she recalled.

She remembered how veteran Telugu director Puri Jagannadh had called her once, shortly after his superhit film "Pokkiri" released.

"'Pokiri' had just released at that time and he asked me for a-60 day schedule. I said, "sorry sir, I am doing my maths Honours, I cannot do this. If you have something for five-six days then it's fine with me. Everyone's reaction to that was like ‘What?!' But I am glad that was my choice," she shared while speaking in an episode of Voot's "Feet Up With The Stars Telugu", hosted by Lakshmi Manchu.

The episode goes live on Monday.

