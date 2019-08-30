I am speechless: Rahul Roy reacts to Kareena Kapoor calling him her first crush

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor recently revealed on the sets of a reality show that her first crush was not Saif Ali Khan but Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy. The veteran actor has now reacted to Kareena calling him her first crush.

Sharing a screenshot on Instagram of an article on Kareena's revelation, Rahul wrote, "I’m speechless ”.

Kareena, on the sets of her dance reality show Dance India Dance, revealed, “My first crush was the hero of one my favourite films. I actually went to the theatre eight times to watch the film because of him and the songs of the film. This film’s song had become a rage and I am a little nervous to say this after so long - my first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him during his film Aashiqui."

Rahul Roy became immensely popular amongst the audience after his film Aashiqui was released in 1990. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and it also starred Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Good News, also starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 27.