Mithila Palkar

I am very greedy as an actor: Mithila Palkar

Actress Mithila Palkar, who has tasted success both on the silver screen and the digital platform, says she is very greedy as an actor and wants to explore as much as possible.

I am very greedy as an actor: Mithila Palkar
File photo

Mumbai: Actress Mithila Palkar, who has tasted success both on the silver screen and the digital platform, says she is very greedy as an actor and wants to explore as much as possible.

Mithila made her acting debut in 2014 through a short film "Majha Honeymoon" and made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with "Katti Batti". She was later seen in the movie "Karwaan" and web shows like "Girl In The City" and "Little Things".

"I am very greedy as an actor. I want to explore as much as possible... Of course, I want to do a lot more films, of course I want to stick to the Internet and of course I want to do more of theatre. So, wherever there`s an opportunity, I will jump," Mithila told IANS here. 

The actress, who was in Forbes India`s 30 Under 30 list of Young Achievers in 2018, says she especially loves being on the web space. 

"That`s where I started and I really enjoy being here (on digital platforms). I think it is the future," said Mithila, who will next be seen in Netflix`s first India original film "Chopsticks". 

She plays a superstitious girl named Nirma. It also stars Abhay Deol and Vijay Raaz. 

On her character in the film, Mithila said: "I am not like her at all in real life and I really enjoyed playing her because... You empathise with her and more than empathise, you sympathise with her. You feel for her and your heart goes out for her."

What does she aspire to do next?

"To be a better actor than I was yesterday... that`s what I aspire to do," she said.

