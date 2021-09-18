I asked for a car and dad said the day you earn one you sit in one: Sanjay Dutt recalls how his parents raised him and his sisters!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently made an appearance on a reality show where he opened up on his upbringing.

Talking about how his mom and dad raised him and his sisters, Sanjay Dutt shared, "They never gave that feeling of supremacy to the 3 of us. They only taught us one thing and that is to respect elders, even if they were servants. Love the kids, respect the elders and never let the thought of being kids of Sunil and Nargis Dutt corrupt your head."

Continuing with an anecdote, he shared, "On the first day of college, before going to college I thought dad will send a car to drop me off. He called me before going to college and gave me a second class train pass starting from Bandra station. I asked for the car and he responded saying that the day you earn one you sit in one. He gave me the pass and said, go walking, take an auto or a cab and go to Bandra station. From Bandra station, I used to go to Churchgate. I used to go to Elphinstone college so from Churchgate I would walk to Elphinstone. So that is the upbringing they gave us."

Sanjay Dutt has always been seen as a family man and it's wonderful to see the kind of values that were taught to him while growing up.

