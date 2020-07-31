हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rhea Chakraborty

I believe I will get justice, Satyamev Jayate: Rhea Chakraborty reacts to allegations against her in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The four-member police team from Bihar began its investigation process in Mumbai a day before after Sushant's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and six others in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306 for cheating, exploiting him financially and abetment to suicide.

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty for the first time has reacted to allegations against her in boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In a fresh video released today, the actress said that although there is a lot of wrong information being said about her in the electronic media yet she won't say anything as the matter is sub-judice. 

Rhea Chakraborty in her video said, "I have immense faith in God and judiciary. I believe I will get justice even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate, the truth shall prevail."

After the FIR was lodged in Bihar, Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court over the transfer of investigation to Mumbai.

After the FIR was lodged in Bihar, Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court over the transfer of investigation to Mumbai. 

Ever since there have been major developments in the case with Bihar police coming into action and several political leaders making statements on the matter as well. In connection with the case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case officials said on Friday.

The officials said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed in the case related to the death of the actor and alleged financial irregularities being suspected to have been done against the deceased.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and several celebrities have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the death case suspecting a foul play.

 

