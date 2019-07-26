I can't swim, confesses Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Mumbai: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty-Kundra confesses she cannot swim.

Shilpa on Friday took to Instagram to share a video that shows her taking swimming lessons.

"Today was an incredible feeling. An honest confession: 'I can't swim'. I have tried so many times to learn, trust me, but in vain. So I'm not a water-baby. But today I felt like a child in a mother's womb. (I) Had to share this with you. The smile on my face is proof of the bliss I felt to just be able to float," she captioned the image.

The 44-year-old actress said that it is important for one to let go of one's fears.

"To let go of our fears and trust is what we find hardest," she added.

Shilpa made her acting debut in the 1993 thriller "Baazigar". She was later seen in movies such as "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Dhadkan", "Dus", "Life in a... Metro" and "Phir Milenge".

She became a global figure after winning the 2007 edition of the British reality television series "Celebrity Big Brother 5", following an international racism controversy.

Shilpa is married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009. The couple has a son named Viaan.