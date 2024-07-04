'I Choose To Win': Hina Khan Cuts Her Hair Short Amid Breast Cancer Treatment

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer, took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself bravely cutting her hair short. In the fast-forwarded clip, Hina's friend and her mother stood by

her side, providing strength as she decided to cut her hair before it could potentially fall out due to the effects of radiation during treatment. Recently, she also shared a glimpse of her first chemotherapy session, which took place shortly

after attending an award show.

Hina Khan pens a long note on her journey, Talking about her mother, Hina wrote, 'You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri

(blessing me) in the background, as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions.'

In the video, Hina Khan sat in front of the mirror while her friend braided her hair. Beside her, her mother sat on the bed, visibly emotional and heard crying. Hina comforted her, extending her hand, and said, "Ro nahi (Don't cry),

please mumma. It's just hair, mumma. Baal hain, aap nahi cut karte ho ?" During the video, Hina said, "Not bad. I feel liberated." When her mother continued to cry, Hina gently said, "Bas. Aapki tabiyat kharab hojayegi."The video

concluded with Hina's mother embracing her lovingly.

Despite the emotional moment, Hina's constant smile throughout the video serves as a testament to her resilience, making her a true warrior and an inspiration for others who are fighting the same battle.

Hina Khan's Inspirational Journey

'I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown

because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase.'

She added, 'Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole.'

'I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it.' Hina further said.

Hina Khan's Motivational Message

'To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off.'

She added, 'But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions.

And I choose to win.'

Concluding her note, Hina asked her fans to keep her in their prayers. She wrote, 'May God ease our pain and give us the strength to overcome. Please pray, pray, pray for me.'

Earlier Last Month, Hina Khan shared this health update that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In her statement, She assured her fans that she is determined to conquer the disease.