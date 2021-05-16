I didn't ask, I gave: Amitabh Bachchan reveals the BIG reason why he hasn't started COVID-19 fundraiser

New Delhi: On Saturday (May 16), veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to explain to his fans why he feels hesitant to start a fundraiser for COVID-19, despite actively contributing towards COVID relief activities.

The actor has recently become very vocal about his contributions to India's battle against COVID-19 after facing flak from detractors who called out celebrities on social media for not helping people amid the grave health crisis in the country.

After his COVID relief efforts came into the limelight, a few fans wondered why Big B hadn't started a fundraiser as other Bollywood stars have.

In his recent blog post, the veteran actor reveals that he has stayed away from fundraisers as he feels embarrassed about asking someone for funds.

He wrote, "I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me .. yes there have been events in the past where the voice is for contributing, but I feel uncomfortable to ask, to contribute.

"I may have partaken in the event as a voice-over, but never directly asked to give or contribute .. and if there have been such unseen or unknown incidents then I seek forgiveness," he continued.

He also expressed that most times, his individual donations are at par with the fundraiser-collected money.

He divulged, "There have been many such campaigns and events where the organisers have collected funds for most worthy causes .. and that is most laudable .. but with all due respect and modesty, at times the amount that I have personally individually donated, matches the funds collected out of the campaign."

The 'Wazir' actor concluded his blog post by saying that the only reason he's listing out his COVID relief work is to inform and not seek praise.

"I have, not out of seeking praise, given descriptions of the work done this time, but just to assure all, of the delivery and the visuals of where the funds have been used and to what avail .. that they are not just blank promises. I did not ask, I gave," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of ‘The Intern’ opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like ‘Jhund’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Goodbye’, ‘May Day’ and several others in the pipeline.