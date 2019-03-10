I don't plan to stop growing better: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor, the veteran actor, who has been receiving a lot of love and attention on social media for how he manages to defy age with his looks at 62, says he is not going to stop at becoming better "anytime soon".

"Thank you all for the love and the memes that are still flooding my feed! Loved all of them! Especially the one of me doing 'Gunday 2' with Taimur. From the last 35 years, I have been trying to age according to the characters and fulfilling the demands of my directors and writers. I believe becoming better only stops when you do, and I don't plan stopping anytime soon," Anil posted on Twitter on Sunday.

He posted this with a collage of his looks from different films over the years.

The message from Anil comes amidst a sea of memes on how the actor is reverse ageing in terms of his looks. The social media went into a tizzy after Anil posted a photograph of himself along with the cast of the upcoming film "Malang", and amazed people with his youthful look.

Some fans pointed out how Anil was "growing younger", others said Anil might soon act with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and still look younger and some found humour in calling him a real-life version of "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button". One user commented how Anil could perhaps be seen as his daughter Sonam's son in a movie.