हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mallika Dua

I feel empty: Mallika Dua post father Vinod Dua's demise

Mallika Dua has penned an emotional note in remembrance of her father Vinod Dua. The veteran journalist passed away on December 4 after a prolonged illness following a COVID infection. 

I feel empty: Mallika Dua post father Vinod Dua&#039;s demise
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A few days after her father and veteran journalist Vinod Dua's demise, Mallika Dua penned an emotional note on Instagram.

"Human life is a small small part of our journeys. Everyone must go. I hope I am able to live a tiny fraction of the life my angels lived. I doubt it but maybe they will conspire to make it happen as they always did. In the evergreen words of my friend @whosunilgrover, 'Jindagi barbad ho geeya'," she wrote.

dua

Vindo Dua passed away on December 4 after a prolonged illness following a COVID infection. He had lost his wife and Mallika's mother, Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, to COVID-19 in June.

It must not be easy for Mallika to deal with such a huge loss but she has been trying her best to recover from the rough patch in her life.

 

"Once again, turning to humor to give a voice to my emptiness. Thank you for sending so much love and hope. Some try to tell me ki nazarlag gayi hummein logon ki. I will never ever fell prey to that. If anything, it's just pure love and blessing. My parents were walking talking hearts. No such thing as nazar when you yourself are the entire universe," she added.

 

"It has taken me an hour to type just this because I feel empty. Hollowed out. Whatever I was made of has been taken out of me. I know it's temporary. It won't' last forever. Nothing does," Mallika concluded.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mallika Duafather Vinod Duasad demiseheart-warming postremembrance postVeteran journalistVinod Dua death
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: 20 kg organic mehendi powder, 400 cones supplied for festivities

Must Watch

PT11M9S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 07, 2021